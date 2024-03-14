WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Prime Minister in Windsor on Thursday

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with union members in Windsor, Ont. on March 14, 2024. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor) Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with union members in Windsor, Ont. on March 14, 2024. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)
    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Windsor Thursday.

    According to his official itinerary he will meet with union workers just after 11 a.m., followed by a "short" media availability at 12:30 and a visit with  local seniors at 3:30 p.m.

    More details will be provided as they become available.

