Pride Week is officially underway in Chatham-Kent.

About 60 people attended a flag-raising at the Chatham-Kent Civic Centre Monday morning.

Chatham-Kent Mayor Darrin Canniff spoke about the importance of diversity and inclusivity in the community.

Pride Week continues with the True Colours Prom on Friday night at Hope House, parade on Saturday, followed by family activities in Tecumseh Park.

The weekend will wrap up with a Saturday night dance.