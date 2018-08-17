

CTV Windsor





Hundreds of people are expected to take part in Pride Week festivities in Chatham-Kent this weekend.

The municipality’s first Pride Parade will take place Saturday.

It will begin at the Civic Centre at 9 a.m. and it will be followed by a day of activities at Tecumseh Park.

The weekend will conclude with a Saturday night dance and a Pride Worship Service Sunday at St. Andrew’s Church.

Nearly 100 people turned out Monday for a flag-raising event at the Chatham-Kent Civic Centre.

Mayor Randy Hope says the event is important to acknowledge the diversity and inclusivity in their community.

An official dedication of the rainbow crosswalk was held Friday at the corner of King and Forsyth Streets.

For details on events visit: https://www.facebook.com/PrideCK/.