Pride flag stolen from hospital

A pride flag is once again flying at Windsor Regional Hospital’s Ouellette Campus after officials said its previous flag was stolen.

According to social media posts by the hospital, the flag was taken down by a trio of vandals early Tuesday morning.

“We continue to support our Windsor Regional Hospital team members from the 2SLGBTQIA+ community as well as the broader community at large,” the post read.

It noted that Windsor police have been notified and that a replacement pride flag was provided by Windsor-Essex Pride Fest.

“At Windsor Regional Hospital, we are committed to being inclusive, treating everyone with dignity and respect and we acknowledge the 2SLGBTQIA+ community’s right to equitable care and treatment.”