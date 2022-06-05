Pride crosswalk unveiled outside LaSalle supermarket may keep LGBTQ youth close to home, says 'Run for Rocky' founder

The Pride crosswalk outside a Zehrs supermarket in LaSalle, Ont., as seen on June 4, 2022, was recently unveiled. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor) The Pride crosswalk outside a Zehrs supermarket in LaSalle, Ont., as seen on June 4, 2022, was recently unveiled. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia hits Kyiv with missiles as Putin warns West on supplies

Russia took aim at Western military supplies for Ukraine's government with early Sunday airstrikes in Kyiv that it said destroyed tanks donated from abroad, a claim denied by a Ukrainian official. Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that any Western deliveries of long-range rocket systems to Ukraine would prompt Moscow to hit 'objects that we haven't yet struck.'

Mystery solved: Queen shares secret with Paddington

Prince Charles and his son Prince William honoured the past and looked to the future Saturday as they paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at a star-studded concert outside Buckingham Palace celebrating the monarch's 70 years on the throne.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver