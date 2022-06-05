Pride crosswalk unveiled outside LaSalle supermarket may keep LGBTQ youth close to home, says 'Run for Rocky' founder

When Zehrs cashier Brenda Bot-Drake visited Kincardine, Ont. almost two years ago and noticed the small municipality of less than 12,000 people celebrating Pride, she asked herself one question.

Why can't LaSalle — which has a population of about 30,000 people — do the same?

That's when Bot-Drake started the work of bringing a progressive crosswalk to LaSalle, Ont. Almost two years later, the symbol of inclusion was unveiled Saturday in front of the Zehrs store on Malden Road.

It's considered to be the only known Pride crosswalk in front of a Canadian grocery store entrance.

Shortly after Bot-Drake returned from Kincardine, she reached out to Nancy Campana, co-founder of the ‘Run for Rocky’ project, on how to start a crosswalk project.

Campana said she thought it was a great idea and the work started around Oct. 2020.

"We came up with a plan to fundraise and to approach town council," said Campana, adding about $15,000 was raised in total and will also be used to maintain the rainbow crosswalk in the future.

"The one thing that we wanted to put out there at the beginning was that we were never going to use taxpayers' money. This was all 100 per cent fundraised," she added.

The Zehrs store on Malden Road in LaSalle, Ont. has unveiled this new rainbow crosswalk out front.



The crosswalk will remain a permanent fixture outside the store, according to management.@CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/ZncGR8Ie2e — Sanjay Maru (@sanJmaru) June 4, 2022

According to Campana, Zehrs reached out to her and Bot-Drake to contribute financially to the project.

"I said to Brenda, 'The Zehrs crosswalk in front of the store is probably the most-travelled crosswalk in our town every day.' I thought that could be a great place for it," said Campana.

Between Campana and Bot-Drake, LaSalle town council, Zehrs and real estate owner Choice Properties, the four parties were able to come to an agreement.

As for what the crosswalk means to Bot-Drake, she struggled to find the words when speaking about it Saturday to CTV News.

"I get emotional thinking about it. I think it's incredible. It's my expression of love." said Bot-Drake, adding her and Campana have teamed up to launch the LaSalle Proud campaign to educate town residents on the "pathway to acceptance."

For Campana, the crosswalk helps to keep LGBTQ+ youth in the LaSalle community.

"When youth are gay, they often feel that they have to leave and go to Toronto. I think that mentality is changing. A lot of people within the LGBTQ community are coming back to Windsor because they're seeing these strong statements," said Campana.

"I would have loved to have kept our Rocky here. Things like this would have made him feel more at home in a place here,” she added.