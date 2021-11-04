'Pretty significant response': WECHU says COVID-19 booster appointments filling up

Windsor, Ont. -

Many eligible Windsor-Essex residents are already booking their appointments for a COVID-19 booster shot, according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

Health Unit CEO Nicole Dupuis says more residents became eligible after the provincial announcement on Wednesday and were able to book on the online booking system.

“For anyone who is newly eligible for a booster, we have had a pretty significant response,” says Dupuis.

Dupuis adds there were some issues with the WECHU website following the announcement, likely due to high volume.

"I know for our mass vaccination site availability has booked quickly," says Dupuis. "So that's really good news, that certainly shows that there is interest."

The third doses of COVID-19 vaccines are offered at the mass vaccination clinic at Devonshire Mall in Windsor.

Anyone wanting a first or second dose can still get it the mass vaccination clinic.

"We are also holding spots to continue to ensure that those who haven't received a first dose or a second dose are still able to get in," says Dupuis. "So that's important point that I want to make sure everyone is aware of and we still have walk-ins for first and second doses."

Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai says it’s still a priority to get everyone eligible vaccinated with first and second doses.

"It's important to get the third dose, but to recognize that if you've had your first and second dose you have significant benefit and the other item is that the real public health priority at this point remains trying to get people who are not vaccinated currently, they're first and second doses," he says.

Based on the recommendation of the Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore and in alignment with NACI’s recent recommendation, the province will begin offering booster doses to the following vulnerable populations if at least six months have passed since their last dose:

Individuals aged 70 and over (born in 1951 or earlier);

Health care workers and designated essential caregivers in congregate settings (including long-term care home and retirement home staff and designated caregivers);

Individuals who received a complete series of a viral vector vaccine (two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine or one dose of the Janssen vaccine); and

First Nation, Inuit and Métis adults and their non-Indigenous household members.

Moore said booster doses are being offered to these groups based on evidence of gradual waning immunity six months after receiving their second dose and a higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

WECHU says so far 5,301 residents have received a third dose/booster shot of a vaccine.