

CTV Windsor





A 37-year-old Windsor man has been charged after a pharmacy robbery in Amherstburg.

Amherstburg Detachment officers were dispatched to a pharmacy in the 400 block of Sandwich Street South for a reported break and enter on Wednesday at 8:45 a.m.

Through investigation, officers determined the break and enter occurred overnight and one male suspect gained entry by forcing his way through a door.

Police say a number of items were reported stolen, including a quantity of prescription medication.

The WPS Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.

Officers from the Amherstburg Detachment Criminal Investigations Branch continued to investigate and determined that the suspect from the break and enter was also involved in an unrelated theft offence that occurred on Jan. 7 at a business in the 400 block of Sandwich Street South.

With the assistance of the WPS Property Crimes Unit, the suspect was positively identified.

On Jan. 17 around 8:30 a.m., officers located the suspect and arrested him without incident in the 2800 block of Howard Avenue.

William Johnson, 37, from Windsor, is charged with break and enter, possession of suspected illicit drugs for the purpose of trafficking and theft under $5.000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police - Amherstburg Detachment at (519) 736-2252 ext. 229, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.