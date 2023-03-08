Prescribed burns taking place on Windsor’s west side. Here’s why

Don’t be alarmed if you see smoke coming from the Ojibway Prairie Complex over the next month.

The City of Windsor says residents and drivers on Windsor’s west side could encounter periods of smoke from prescribed burns.

Burns are planned in areas around Ojibway Park, Black Oak Heritage Park, Spring Garden Natural Area, Chappus Street and Howard Avenue South near Highway 3.

Parks could be temporarily closed during the burns, and staff, as well as temporary signage, along with smoke, will help park users know the burn areas being worked on. It is also recommended that nearby neighbours keep windows closed when smoke is in the air.

Naturalist and outreach coordinator Karen Alexander describes the prescribed burns in a video for the public.

The city says prescribed burns have been safely used as an effective management tool for Windsor’s tallgrass prairie and oak savannah ecosystems for 40 years. Continued burning is necessary to maintain a healthy and diverse ecosystem in the Ojibway Prairie area, which is the largest stand of tallgrass prairie still remaining in Ontario.