Prescribed burn to take place in Spring Garden area
Published Monday, March 19, 2018 10:22AM EDT
The Essex Region Conservation Authority is notifying residents about a prescribed burn in the Spring Garden Natural area.
ERCA says prescribed burning will be undertaken on approximately 19 hectares of Windsor-owned property.
Trails in the immediate area will be closed, and neighbouring landowners have been advised.
