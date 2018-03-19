

CTV Windsor





The Essex Region Conservation Authority is notifying residents about a prescribed burn in the Spring Garden Natural area.

ERCA says prescribed burning will be undertaken on approximately 19 hectares of Windsor-owned property.

Trails in the immediate area will be closed, and neighbouring landowners have been advised.

ERCA says continued burning is necessary in order to maintain a healthy and diverse ecosystem in the Ojibway Prairie area, which is the largest stand of tallgrass prairie remaining in Ontario. The controlled burn is part of a comprehensive restoration plan for this sensitive area.