Prescribed burn taking place in Spring Garden area
Prescribed burning underway in the Spring Garden Natural area in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, March 19, 2018. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, March 19, 2018 10:22AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 19, 2018 2:18PM EDT
The Essex Region Conservation Authority is notifying residents about a prescribed burn in the Spring Garden Natural area.
ERCA says prescribed burning will be undertaken on approximately 19 hectares of Windsor-owned property.
Trails in the immediate area will be closed, and neighbouring landowners have been advised.
ERCA says continued burning is necessary in order to maintain a healthy and diverse ecosystem in the Ojibway Prairie area, which is the largest stand of tallgrass prairie remaining in Ontario. The controlled burn is part of a comprehensive restoration plan for this sensitive area.
