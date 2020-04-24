WINDSOR, ONT. -- A prescribed burn is scheduled in a section of the Spring Garden natural area on Friday.

About four hectares - or 10 acres near Reddock Avenue will be affected, weather permitting.

Similar maintenance efforts have been conducted over the past 30 years on the city owned property.

The measure is a collaborative effort involving the Essex Region Conservation Authority, the city, the Ontario Ministry of Transportation and wildfire experts.

Burning is necessary in order to maintain a healthy and diverse ecosystem in the Ojibway prairie area, which is the largest stand of tallgrass prairie remaining in the province.