WINDSOR, ONT. -- The province has hired a consulting firm to conduct a technical analysis of the downtown Wheatley area where a major explosion occurred.

Premier Doug Ford and Ontario’s Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry Greg Rickford visited Wheatley on Tuesday to tour the area where the explosion occurred last month.

“We want the families and business that have been affected by this incident to know that our government has their backs,” a statement from the pair said. “The people of Wheatley deserve answers and we are continuing to provide technical support and funding to the municipality of Chatham-Kent as they investigate the source of the explosion and recover from this devastating event.”

This morning, Minister @GregRickford and I visited the area where the explosion occurred in #Wheatley.



I spoke to the Mayor, as well as the hard-working disaster relief team, and assured them that we’d have their backs and continue supporting @MunicCK in their investigation. pic.twitter.com/JSCgDKZLVy — Doug Ford (@fordnation) September 21, 2021

The minister and premier met with Chatham-Kent mayor Darrin Canniff, fire chief Chris Case, chief administrative officer Don Shropshire, Ward 1 councillor Mark Authier, and Ward 1 councillor Melissa Harrigan.

The Ministry of North Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry (NDMNRF) has hired the consulting firm Golder Associates to conduct a technical analysis of the area where the explosion occurred.

The ministry also continues to fund 24-hour monitoring system in the area, the same surveillance system that detected the gas on Aug. 24 and alerted the municipality to evacuate the building, the province says.

“We want to thank both Mayor Canniff and Fire Chief Case for their leadership throughout this challenging situation,” the statement said. “We will continue to work with the experts to determine next steps and support the municipality anyway we can.”