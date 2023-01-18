Premier Doug Ford in Windsor Thursday

Premier Doug Ford will be making a trip to Windsor Thursday.

Few details are known about where the premier will be, however, Ford will be hosting a media conference at 10:30 a.m.

Ontario’s health minister Sylvia Jones will also be in attendance.

Ford’s visit comes just two days after Justin Trudeau was in town where he visited Stellantis, the University of Windsor and held a party fundraiser.

CTV News will have a livestream of the news conference online Thursday morning.