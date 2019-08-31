Prairie ticket claims Friday night's $50 million Lotto Max jackpot
A Lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, August 31, 2019 3:41PM EDT
TORONTO - The $50 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw was won by a single ticket that was sold somewhere in the Prairies.
There were also two Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs but there were no winning tickets for them.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Sept. 3 will be approximately $12 million.