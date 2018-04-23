

CTV Windsor





Essex Powerlines is donating and planting 1,000 trees in Leamington, LaSalle, Amherstburg and Tecumseh.

Each tree planted represents one customer who switched to paperless billing.

“It’s all part of the go green plant a tree campaign,” Essex Powerlines general manager Joe Barile says "Not only are we benefitting the environment in terms of the planting of the trees, there is also a business economics benefit of it too with the reduction of the paper, the use of the paper and the reduction of the costs associated with postage."

Leamington mayor John Paterson says the new trees will improve the grounds at Mersea Park.

Paterson adds the timing is perfect as the town looks at other park enhancements in the future.

"Not this year, that budget is already gone but in the years to come yeah,” says Paterson. “We've got some upgrades to come, this is one of the older parks that we've inherited with the amalgamation."

About 600 additional trees will also be donated to local schools.

Barile believes it's important to find a way to engage youth to enhance the quality of life for all residents.