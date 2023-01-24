Power restored to Tecumseh homes following outage

Essex Powerlines crews work to restore power to 61 houses in Tecumseh, Ont. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (John Lewis/CTV News Windsor) Essex Powerlines crews work to restore power to 61 houses in Tecumseh, Ont. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (John Lewis/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver