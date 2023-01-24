Power restored to Tecumseh homes following outage

Sixty-one homes in Tecumseh were without power for most the evening Tuesday following an unplanned outage.

According to the Essex Powerlines Corp. website, the outage affected customers in the Brighton Road, Cove Road and Marine Drive areas.

RESTORED: Power has been restored in @TownofTecumseh affecting 61 customer(s). If you are still without power please visit https://t.co/YheWoMwa1y or call 519-737-6640. Thank you for your patience. — Essex Powerlines (@essexpowerlines) January 25, 2023

Those customers impacted had been without power since 2:23 p.m., until it was finally restored around 8 p.m.

The power company says the outage was caused by a blown line fuse due to an issue with an underground cable. Crews conducted switching to restore power