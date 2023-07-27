Power restored to most of Harrow following severe thunderstorm

Thousands of people were without power following a storm that blew through Essex County on Wednesday afternoon.

According to ELK Energy, all of Harrow was without power with some of the issues coming from Hydro One and some coming from ELK.

The Town of Essex says crews are actively working with E.L.K., HydroOne and other organizations to clear debris, assess the damage, and restore power to affected areas. The utiltiies company says power has been restored to most customers.

Multiple crews are working throughout the county. Additional utility partners are coming to assist. Entegrus has a crew deployed with their backyard machine to help with the broken poles. Two powerline clearing companies are working to assist in removing trees in the county. — E.L.K. Energy Inc. (@elkenergyinc) July 27, 2023

The utility provider said in a post on social media that there are five poles down on Erie Street and one on Queen Street, with numerous poles broken in backyards.

ELK says crews continue to work on the areas that remain effected by the blackout.

Meanwhile. residents continue to clean-up the damage the storm left behind.

A huge limb ripped right off a tree and onto Ginger Hickmott’s home in nearby Harrow, “I started to cry, it’s your home,” she told CTV News.

She said her husband was downstairs and heard a large crack and then a boom, “... And went and checked upstairs and found that it [the tree] was coming in,” said Hickmott.

Residents are urged to exercise extreme caution and adhere to all safety advisories issued by public authorities. Residents are asked to avoid any unnecessary travel, as road conditions remain hazardous.

“On behalf of the Town of Essex, I would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to E.L.K. Energy, Hydro One, Windsor Power and Light, Bluewater Power Distribution, Essex Powerlines, Entegrus, Deer Run Excavating, and many other regional organization who have offered their support.” Said Mayor Sherry Bondy. “Their dedication and deployment of hundreds of staff members have been instrumental in assisting our community during this challenging time.”

“I would also like to extend recognition to our Public Works team, Parks and Facilities team, Essex Fire and Rescue Services, and town administration. Their prompt and tireless efforts in managing storm operations have been essential in restoring power, clearing debris, and ensuring the safety and well-being of our community.”

Residents are responsible for arranging removal of any debris from their private property. Downed branches can be dropped off at one of the the EWSWA drop off depots. Size restrictions apply.

Branches/Stumps: (under 18" in diameter, less than 48" long) can be dropped off free of charge.

Branches/Stumps: (over 18" in diameter, but less than 36" long) can be dropped off but will be charged as garbage.

For yard waste inquiries call 1-800-563-3377 or visit www.ewswa.org

— With files from CTV News Windsor's Travis Fortnum

A street sign is seen on the road in Harrow after a storm blew through southern Ontario on July 26, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

Cleanup is underway in Harrow after a storm blew through on July 26, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)