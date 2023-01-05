Power restored for thousands of LaSalle and Amherstburg residents

Crews work to restore power on a section of Ojibway Parkway in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Crews work to restore power on a section of Ojibway Parkway in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver