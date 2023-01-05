Power restored after morning crash takes out hydro, police looking for truck driver

Essex Powerlines has restored power after a transport truck hit a utility pole, causing an outage that impacted almost 3,000 customers in LaSalle and Amherstburg.

According to a social media post by Essex Powerlines at 6:54 a.m., the outage was affecting 2,992 customers. Essex Powerlines Outage Map shows outages in LaSalle, Ont. (Source: Essex Powerlines)

Power was restored for about 500 customers in Amherstburg by 8:30 a.m. At 10 a.m., about 2,500 customers in LaSalle were still without power.

UPDATE: Power outage in @TownofLaSalle affecting 2500 customer(s). ETR 11:00 AM.. For more information please visit https://t.co/1DzQFCAg71 #LaSalleOutages — Essex Powerlines (@essexpowerlines) January 5, 2023

At 10:19 a.m., the company said restoration was complete.

RESTORED: Power has been restored in @TownofLaSalle affecting 2993 customer(s). If you are still without power please visit https://t.co/YheWoMwa1y or call 519-737-6640. Thank you for your patience. — Essex Powerlines (@essexpowerlines) January 5, 2023

Windsor police say a transport truck hit a utility pole on Ojibway Parkway at Sprucewood at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday. The road was closed for traffic in both directions, but has since reopened for the westbound lanes.