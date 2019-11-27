Power outages possible as wind gusts approach 80 km/hr
Downed power lines
Published Wednesday, November 27, 2019 6:40AM EST
A special weather statement remains in place for Windsor, Leamington, Essex County and Chatham-Kent Wednesday.
The statement comes as wind gusts up to 80 kilometres per hour could develop.
Exposed areas may see winds as high as 90 km/hr.
Environment Canada says a sharp cold front will blast the region Wednesday afternoon.
The agency says power outages are a possibility with the high winds.
The winds will slowly east in the evening.