A special weather statement remains in place for Windsor, Leamington, Essex County and Chatham-Kent Wednesday.

The statement comes as wind gusts up to 80 kilometres per hour could develop.

Exposed areas may see winds as high as 90 km/hr.

Environment Canada says a sharp cold front will blast the region Wednesday afternoon.

The agency says power outages are a possibility with the high winds.

The winds will slowly east in the evening.