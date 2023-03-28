Power outage reported in Tecumseh after Riverside Drive crash

A car crash on Riverside Drive between Kensington Boulevard and Arlington Boulevard in Tecumseh, Ont., on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) A car crash on Riverside Drive between Kensington Boulevard and Arlington Boulevard in Tecumseh, Ont., on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Quebec police officer stabbed and killed during arrest, second wounded

A Quebec provincial police officer was fatally stabbed Monday night while performing an arrest in Louiseville, west of Trois-Rivieres, Que. The Surete du Quebec (SQ) has confirmed the identity of the officer, Sgt. Maureen Breau, who had been on the force for over 20 years. She was assigned to the post of the MRC de Maskinonge. Another officer was injured during the incident, but their life is not in danger.

Nashville shooter was ex-student with detailed plan to kill

The former student who shot through the doors of a Christian elementary school in Nashville and killed three children and three adults had drawn a detailed map of the school, including potential entry points, and conducted surveillance of the building before carrying out the massacre.

Kitchener

London

  • Weapons investigation in London

    Two people have been arrested as part of a weapons investigation involving a replica firearm in London. Just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, a man was in his home on Admiral Drive when he heard something hitting his window — he went outside and saw a number of BB pellets.

    (Source: London Police Service)

  • SIngle-vehicle crash north east of London

    Drivers north east of London may run into some traffic problems on Tuesday. A single-vehicle collision resulted in a truck ending up on its side in a ditch in the area of Valley View Road and Thorndale Road.

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver