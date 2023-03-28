Power outage reported in Tecumseh after Riverside Drive crash

A crash on Riverside Drive has caused a power outage in Tecumseh.

Essex County OPP say Riverside Drive is closed between Kensington Boulevard and Arlington Boulevard for the collision investigation.

Power lines are down as a result of the collision.

Essex Powerlines said the power outage is affecting 1,298 customers, as of 11:20a.m. Crews have been dispatched.

Estimated time or power restoration is 4 p.m., according to a social media post by Essex Powerlines.

OUTAGE: Power outage in @TownofTecumseh affecting 1298 customer(s). Crews have been dispatched. ETR 04:00 PM. For more information please visit https://t.co/KrV8HJdey0 #TecumsehOutages — Essex Powerlines (@essexpowerlines) March 28, 2023

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.