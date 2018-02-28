

CTV Windsor





Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent due to the potential for heavy rain changing to snow.

The forecaster says rain possibly heavy at times is expected to spread into extreme Southwestern Ontario Thursday morning as a strong low pressure system approaches the area.

Due to the nearly saturated conditions from recent rains and snowmelt, impacts from this rain are possible in some areas.



The rain will likely become mixed with snow late Thursday as colder air moves into the region.

The snow may fall heavily at times late Thursday into Friday morning. In addition, north winds gusting to 60 km/h may result in areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility.



Environment Canada says there is considerable uncertainty regarding the exact evolution of this weather system and how quickly the rain will transition to snow. It is possible that some regions may receive 20 to 30 millimetres of rain Thursday before changing to snow. Snowfall accumulations in excess of 10 cm are possible in some locations.



Conditions should improve by Friday morning as the weather system responsible moves away from the area.