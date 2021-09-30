LONDON, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is notifying the public of a possible COVID-19 exposure at a church in Wheatley, Ont.

The exposure is connected to The Church of God at 1303 Mersea Road 8.

Anyone who was in attendance at services on Sept. 19 and Sept. 22 is being advised to monitor for symptoms over the 14 days and get tested if symptoms develop.

For more information about possible COVID-19 exposures in the region, click here.