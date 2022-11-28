Potato fest returns with special new spud dishes to benefit Windsor-Essex Charity

Potato Fest in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor) Potato Fest in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver