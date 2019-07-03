

CTV Windsor





Police are executing a marijuana raid in Leamington.

The Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team, led by OPP, is executing the Cannabis Act search warrant in the 400 block of Seacliff Drive West.

Officers say the investigation is currently ongoing and further information will be provided as it becomes available.

