Essex County leaders are crunching numbers to see how to share the funding to handle marijuana issues.

Details are not out yet, but the province has indicated there will be funding to municipalities.

Essex County CAO Rob Maisonville says they believe it will follow a similar structure to the gas tax where half goes to the county, half to the local municipality.

He says, locally, they re-apportion that so 80 per cent ends up going to the lower-tier municipality.

Maisonville expects a similar breakdown will take place with the marijuana funding.

He says there is one major expected cost municipalities will face.

"For the limited dollars that we are going to get we're going to look, at least at the County of Essex, to redistribute to help the police forces in our municipalities."

Maisonville says the amount of money involved is not that large.

"There's a guarantee of $10,000 to each municipality, but it's formula driven. So maybe $30,000 to $40,000 for each municipality on a 50-50 share, so they may all get an extra $10,000 and the county may end up with $20,000."

He says the CAOs agree this is the best way to share the funding.