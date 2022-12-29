Postponed S’Aints show sees record amount raised for area foodbanks

The S’Aints return to rock the stage at Caesars Colosseum Thursday — after this past weekend’s winter storm forced them to postpone their post-pandemic return.

The morning of Dec. 23, the band was ready to go despite potential inclimate weather, but the blizzard conditions proved too powerful.

“We were raring to go, and then Mother Nature threw a hissy fit,” jokes Jeff Burrows, drummer for the band.

It’s the 12th year the group’s put on their Christmas charity show — this year, with more money raised than any of the previous iterations.

Burrows says they’ve raised $100,000 — when the previous record, set at their 2019 show, was $80,000.

“This event started as an acorn of an idea and has grown into this incredible oak tree,” says Burrows.

Funds raised from ticket sales go to 15 foodbanks across Windsor-Essex and in Chatham-Kent.

The band says the postponement of the show comes with a silver lining in that more tickets were able to be sold, with some who couldn’t make the original show due to holiday schedules buying tickets to the new date.

“I’ve got friends that are going to be here who couldn’t go last Friday,” says David Cyrenne, bassist for the band and audio engineer at the Colosseum.

The S’aints show will start at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29. with tickets still available online and at the Caesars Windsor box office.

Burrows says those coming out to the all-ages show can expect 80 per cent Christmas music — and a “great rock and roll show.”