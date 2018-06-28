

CTV Windsor





A poster circulating around the City of Windsor is calling on civic minded residents to run for a seat in the next municipal election.

The poster is promoting an employment opportunity -- one full-time position as mayor and 10 other part-time jobs as councillors.

No experience necessary, it says.

The poster suggests anyone has a chance at winning.

It also points out a less than 40 per cent voter turnout in the 2014 election and urges residents to get to the polls to help change the landscape of local politics.

Mayor Drew Dilkens won’t comment specifically on the poster, but says he does hope it will attract more qualified candidates.

“Anyone who is posting notes around the city encouraging people to run for mayor or for city council, I think it's great,” says Dilkens. “The more people that run, the better the dialogue will be in each and every ward, the better the dialogue will be around the mayor's race and the people will ultimately get to decide, as they always do.”

Dilkens has yet to decide if he will run for mayor again, but four people have already filed their nomination papers for the job.

Nine people have also registered to run for one of the ten ward seats on council.

The group that created the poster wishes to remain anonymous.

But in an email statement to CTV News, it says that it hopes to "shock people into conversation” in order to build a more representative council.

The group also says “a better slate of candidates must be provided to the voters” in Windsor.