Postal workers hold rally in Windsor to back contract demands
Members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers hold an information picket in Windsor to back contract demands on September 21, 2018. ( Angelo Aversa / CTV Windsor )
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, September 21, 2018 10:17PM EDT
Postal workers across Windsor-Essex are preparing for a strike.
Members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers took to the streets at the Walker Road processing plant on Friday in an information picket.
President of CUP-W local 630 Phil Lyons says one of the main issues in the negotiations is overtime.
According to Lyons, a clause in the current contract allows for employees to work up to 60 hours a week. The union argues that takes a toll on the health and family of workers.
The Canadian Union of Postal Workers represents 480 mail carriers in the Windsor area.
They have been without a contract since December 2017.
Both parties remain at the bargaining table.
Should a deal not be reached by September 26, a work stoppage could take place.
“We don't really know if it would be a rotating strike or full blown strike if it's a lockout we really have no idea what Canada Post would do,” says Lyons. “If it's rotating it would slow things down a bit but it wouldn't bring everything to a standstill.”
CUP-W also celebrated an arbitrator's ruling, which will see rural postal workers across the country paid nearly the same as urban workers.
It amounts to a 25 percent pay increase for rural workers, including those in Essex County, plus additional benefits.
Not including benefits, the pay increase amounts to as much as $13,000 annually, retroactive to the beginning of 2016.
"We are ecstatic," says Lyons. “It’s one of the biggest wins in CUP-W's history. We have never believed that you should have workers going the same job with a big disparity in pay and benefits."
The union says eight thousand rural workers are mostly women, and have been paid significantly less than their co-workers.