Possible showers Monday and Tuesday, sunny and warm for the rest of the week
Good news if you took this week off, it looks promising with just a 30 per cent chance of showers Monday and Tuesday and lots of sunshine for the remainder of the week.
Monday: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 27 with a humidex of 32. Low 15.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 27 with a humidex of 32.
Wednesday: Sunny. High 27.
Thursday: Sunny. High 26.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.
Windsor Top Stories
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Premier Ford to address municipal leaders in Ottawa
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada less than halfway to Afghan resettlement goal one year after Taliban takeover
A year after the Taliban seized control of Kabul, Canada's resettlement efforts have lagged behind official targets and the efforts to help those fleeing the war in Ukraine. More than 17,300 Afghans have arrived in Canada since last August compared to 71,800 Ukrainians who have come to Canada in 2022 alone.
Iran denies involvement but justifies Salman Rushdie attack
An Iranian government official denied on Monday that Tehran was involved in the assault on author Salman Rushdie, though he justified the stabbing in remarks that represented the Islamic Republic's first public comments on the attack.
Anne Heche taken off life support, 9 days after car crash
Anne Heche, the Emmy-winning film and television actor whose dramatic Hollywood rise in the 1990s and accomplished career contrasted with personal chapters of turmoil, died of injuries from a fiery car crash. She was 53.
Afghanistan marks 1 year since Taliban seizure as woes mount
The Taliban on Monday marked a year since they seized the Afghan capital of Kabul, a rapid takeover that triggered a hasty escape of the nation's Western-backed leaders, sent the economy into a tailspin and fundamentally transformed the country.
About 4,000 beagles destined for drug experiments finding new homes
About 4,000 beagles are looking for homes after animal rescue organizations started removing them from a Virginia facility that bred them to be sold to laboratories for drug experiments.
Brothers dead after SUV crashes into North Carolina restaurant, police say
A sport utility vehicle crashed into a North Carolina fast-food restaurant on Sunday, killing two sibling customers, police said.
Weapon in deadly 'Rust' film set shooting could not be fired without pulling the trigger, FBI forensic testing finds
FBI testing of the gun used in the fatal shooting on the movie set of 'Rust' found that the weapon handled by actor Alec Baldwin could not be fired without pulling the trigger while the gun was cocked, according to a newly released forensics report.
U.S. man allegedly drives into fundraiser crowd before killing mother
Pennsylvania state police say a man who was upset about an argument with his mother drove through a crowd at a fundraiser for victims of a recent deadly house fire, killing one person at the event and injuring 17 others, then returned home and beat his mother to death.
Warming climate could see a future California flood become the world's costliest disaster, study suggests
A new study is offering a dire prediction for the U.S. state of California, where scientists say catastrophic flooding could become twice as likely in the future due to the effects of climate change.
Kitchener
-
Former Waterloo Region family remembers nine-year-old after search comes to tragic end
A family that recently moved from Waterloo Region is remembering the life of their nine-year-old boy after the search for him came to a tragic end.
-
University students displaced by fire in Waterloo
Multiple students have been displaced following a Sunday morning fire in Waterloo.
-
Kitchener man watches as car slams into his house, driver charged
When Carmelo Mazza went to get his mail on Friday morning, he never imagined on his walk home he would witness a car crash into his home at the exact spot he typically sits.
London
-
Motorcyclist killed in crash east of Woodstock, Ont.
A motorcycle rider has died following a Sunday night crash near Woodstock, Ont.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Premier Ford to address municipal leaders in Ottawa
Premier Doug Ford will address municipal leaders in Ottawa this morning, on the first full day of events at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario Conference.
-
Chance of showers possible throughout the week for London, Ont.
There's a slight chance of showers to kick off the work week in London, Ont.
Barrie
-
Parry Sound family shares their heartache after tragic loss of son during camping trip
9-year-old Everett Freeman went camping with his family on Huckleberry Island in Georgian Bay, and went missing around 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12.
-
Health Agency looking for polio in wastewater
The Public Health Agency of Canada will begin testing wastewater for the polio virus in several key high-risk communities following reports it was detected in sewage in the U.S. and the United Kingdom.
-
Americans flock to Canada for vaccinations
A shortage of the monkeypox vaccines in the U.S. have pushed many residents to flock to Canada to get vaccinated.
Northern Ontario
-
Homicide arrest made by Sudbury police
Police now confirm the incident on Aug. 11 on Spruce Street in Sudbury is considered a homicide.
-
Sudburians gather to celebrate Pakistani independence
It was a sea of people wearing green and white at the James Jerome Sports Complex Sunday morning as Sudburians gathered to mark Pakistan Independence Day. This is the 75th anniversary of the country's independence from British colonial rule.
-
Flour Mill Community Farm holding annual Open Farm Wednesday
The Flour Mill Community Farm’s 6th annual Open Farm is an opportunity for the community to tour the space, sample some of the farm’s produce and enjoy local musical entertainment live.
Ottawa
-
Five-kilometre section of Queensway reopens for Monday morning commute
Highway 417 reopened to traffic between Metcalfe and Carling/Kirkwood Avenues at approximately 12 a.m. Monday, six hours ahead of schedule after crews worked through the weekend to replace the Booth Street Bridge in Ottawa's west end.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Premier Ford to address municipal leaders in Ottawa
Premier Doug Ford will address municipal leaders in Ottawa this morning, on the first full day of events at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario Conference.
-
Ottawa family struggles to access lifesaving drugs for daughter with rare form of epilepsy
Zara Wathra, 4, of Ottawa suffers from a rare and serious form of epilepsy, which could send her into a fatal seizure at any moment.
Toronto
-
Dozens of families scrambling to find new child care provider after Ajax daycare forced to close by end of month
The abrupt closure of an Ajax daycare in two weeks time has left more than a hundred families scrambling to find a new space for their children.
-
Construction work now underway to make Toronto's Museum Station more accessible
Construction work is set to get underway today on a project that will improve access to the TTC's Museum Station.
-
Richmond Hill man drowns at Wasaga Beach
A Richmond Hill man has died after being pulled from the water in Wasaga Beach.
Montreal
-
Quebec towns protecting right to serve residents in English after new language law
Quebec's new language law has dozens of municipalities in the province shoring up their bilingual status, with few considering giving up the right to serve their citizens in both English and French.
-
Quebec auditor general releasing review on province's finances ahead of election
Quebec's auditor general is releasing her review on the finance minister's pre-election report on the province's finances.
-
St. Henri residents seek answers as yellow water flows out of their taps
Some residents in a Montreal borough are trying to determine why yellow water is flowing out of their taps -- but to no avail, they say.
Atlantic
-
'I have to fight for myself': Quadriplegic man says N.S. government told him to live in a hospital
A diving accident at 14-years-old left Brian Parker paralyzed from the chest down. Now at age 49, he's without the person who was caring for him full-time until just last week, after his 68-year-old mother was diagnosed with breast cancer.
-
Concerns about stigmatizing queer communities grow as Monkeypox comes to New Brunswick
Locally, LGBTQ+ people fear the messaging is coming across as targeting the queer community, similar to former HIV/AIDS messaging.
-
Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to sign hydrogen deal in Newfoundland
The German government on Friday issued a statement confirming the agreement will be signed Aug. 23 in Stephenville, where a Newfoundland based company plans to build a zero-emission plant that will use wind energy to produce hydrogen for export.
Winnipeg
-
-
Police looking for suspects after two injured in unrelated Saturday morning incidents
Winnipeg Police are investigating a pair of unrelated incidents that took place early Saturday morning.
-
Iran denies involvement but justifies Salman Rushdie attack
An Iranian government official denied on Monday that Tehran was involved in the assault on author Salman Rushdie, though he justified the stabbing in remarks that represented the Islamic Republic's first public comments on the attack.
Calgary
-
'Surprised that no one died': Truck crashes into Calgary restaurant
Several people were hurt, but Calgary police say an incident where a truck drove through a restaurant window will not lead to charges being laid.
-
Early morning fire rips through northwest Calgary building
Officials are investigating after a fire broke out inside a vacant building in northwest Calgary early Sunday morning.
-
Smith takes aim at Kenney's sovereignty act comments, asks premier to 'respect' leadership contest
Jason Kenney and United Conservative Party leadership hopeful Danielle Smith traded words about her proposed sovereignty act this weekend, with Smith saying the premier should not interfere in the contest.
Edmonton
-
Smith takes aim at Kenney's sovereignty act comments, asks premier to 'respect' leadership contest
Jason Kenney and United Conservative Party leadership hopeful Danielle Smith traded words about her proposed sovereignty act this weekend, with Smith saying the premier should not interfere in the contest.
-
'Our team is good': Unbeaten Canadians aren't worried ahead of Finland match
As the squad prepares to face Finland on Monday in a game that will decide who finishes atop Group A at the world junior hockey championship, the host's biggest enemy might just be complacency.
-
Whitecourt's Rotary Park closed for missing child swimmer search
Police are asking Whitecourt residents to avoid Rotary Park Outdoor Waterpark as crews search for a missing child swimmer.
Vancouver
-
Long-time Chinatown security guard 'still traumatized' after random attack; grateful for community support
A well-known security guard in Vancouver’s Chinatown who was attacked by a stranger while on the job said Sunday he’s grateful for the outpouring of support he’s received.
-
'Nowhere to go’: Future remains unclear for hundreds living in tents on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
Several city-supplied storage containers along Vancouver's East Hastings Street are now full to the brim. However, many of those living in tents on the sidewalks and road haven’t moved.
-
Man charged in caught-on-camera assault of woman on Vancouver bus
A man has been charged in a shocking, unprovoked assault on a woman riding a Vancouver bus that was caught on camera back in June.