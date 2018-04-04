

CTV Windsor





Waterloo Regional Police say they have arrested a suspect after a photo of a threatening graffiti message was shared on social media.

The message stated that it would happen on Friday at JHSS, which police say stands for Jacob Hespeler Secondary School.

Chatham-Kent authorities thought the spray painted message might have been for a local school, John McGregor Secondary.

Chatham-Kent Constable Renee Cowell says the authorities were unsure if the H was an M.

Waterloo police say they have charged a person with mischief under $5,000 and uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 2380 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.