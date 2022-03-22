Possible rainy week ahead in Windsor-Essex

It might be a good week to keep your umbrella handy in Windsor-Essex.

Environment Canada is calling for a good chance of rain for the rest of the week.

Tuesday starts off with a mix of sun and cloud, becoming cloudy later in the morning, with east wind gusting to 50km/hr and a high of 6 Celsius.

Cloudy in the evening as well, with periods of rain beginning. Wind gusting to 60km/hr overnight and down to a low 4C.

Showers are also in the forecast on Wednesday. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. East wind gusting to 60km/hr with a high of 9C.

Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers on Thursday, and a high of 9C.

Friday cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 7C.

As for Saturday, it’s expected to be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers and a high of 4C.