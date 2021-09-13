WINDSOR, ONT. -- Environment Canada says there’s a chance of showers in the Windsor area most days this week.

There’s a 30 per cent chance of showers late Monday afternoon and the risk of a thunderstorm. High of 31 Celsius with the humidex.

Mainly cloudy Monday night with another 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. Low 16 C.

Here’s the Environment Canada forecast for the rest of the weekdays: