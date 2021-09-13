Advertisement
Possible rainy week ahead for Windsor area
Published Monday, September 13, 2021 7:45AM EDT
A rainy day in Windsor, Ont., on Sept. 29, 2016. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Environment Canada says there’s a chance of showers in the Windsor area most days this week.
There’s a 30 per cent chance of showers late Monday afternoon and the risk of a thunderstorm. High of 31 Celsius with the humidex.
Mainly cloudy Monday night with another 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. Low 16 C.
Here’s the Environment Canada forecast for the rest of the weekdays:
- Tuesday mainly sunny with a high of 38 with the humidex. Cloudy overnight with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 17.
- Wednesday cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 25.vCloudy periods overnight with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 15.
- Thursday, a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.
- On Friday - A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 26.