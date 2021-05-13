WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is notifying the public of a possible COVID-19 exposure on Windsor transit.

The health unit has added Transit Windsor to its possible public exposure list for the following routes:

Transway 1C

Dougall 6

Crosstown 2

The dates of exposure are:

Monday, May 3: 9:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Tuesday, May 4: 9:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 6: 9:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Friday, May 7: 9:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 8: 9:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

As a precaution the WECHU is asking anyone who accessed transit service on the above dates to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the exposure date.