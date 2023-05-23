Possible lifetime driving ban for repeat stunt driver: Windsor police

A repeat stunt driver is now facing up to $37,000 in fines and a potential lifetime driving ban, police say.

Windsor police have charged a driver with three separate stunt driving incidents, all within the last three months.

Police say all three vehicles have been impounded.

A driver has been charged with three separate stunt driving incidents, within the last three months.



All three vehicles have been impounded and the driver is facing up to $37,500 in fines, 1.5 years in jail, as well as a lifetime driving ban. pic.twitter.com/kNvpfasvML — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) May 23, 2023

In Ontario, if you are driving 40 km or more over the posted speed limit in a zone with a speed limit of less than 80 km, you can be charged with stunt driving under the Highway Traffic Act. Immediate penalties for drivers caught street racing or stunt driving is a 30-day licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.

The minimum first-time fine for stunt driving is $2,000, but seeing as this lead-footed driver has been charged for a third time, police say they are facing up to $37,500 in fines, 1.5 years in jail, and a lifetime driving ban.