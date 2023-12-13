WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Possible human remains found in Colchester

    OPP sign at the Detachment on Manning Road in Lakeshore, Ont., on Thursday, May 11, 2023. (Melanie Borrelli /CTV News Windsor) OPP sign at the Detachment on Manning Road in Lakeshore, Ont., on Thursday, May 11, 2023. (Melanie Borrelli /CTV News Windsor)

    Essex County OPP are investigating after possible human remains were located in Colchester.

    On Tuesday around 1:30 p.m., officers attended the location, for the report of human remains found by an excavation crew working in the area.

    The scene was secured, and OPP are working in conjunction with the Regional Coroner's Office and a Forensic Anthropologist.

    Investigators believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.

    The investigation is in the early stages and more information will be released when it becomes available.

