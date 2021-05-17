Advertisement
Possible exposure of COVID-19 at Shoppers’ Drug Mart
CTV Windsor Published Monday, May 17, 2021 10:26AM EDT
The logo for Shoppers Drug Mart is shown in downtown Toronto, on Tuesday, May 24, 2016. (Eduardo Lima/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is asking the public if you visited the Shopper’s Drug Mart on Dougall Ave. to monitor yourself for 14 days following the date of possible exposure.
The Shopper’s Drug Mart is located at 3950 Dougall Ave., Windsor.
Dates of possible exposures are:
- May 8 from 6 p.m. - 12 a.m.
- May 9 from 4 p.m. - 12 a.m.
- May 11 from 6 p.m. - 11 p.m.