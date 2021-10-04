WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police say the Ambassador Bridge international border crossing between Canada and the U.S. has been shut down due to “possible explosives” in the area.

Police were called to the scene at the Canadian side of the crossing between Windsor, Ont., and Detroit, Mich. on Monday morning.

Police say they were alerted by CBSA after possible explosives were located inside a vehicle in the secondary inspection area.

Traffic backed up on the bridge. Secondary in holding. Bomb squad has deployed robot. #windsoressex pic.twitter.com/Fg7Bgnzk11 — Bob BellaciccoCTV (@BBellaciccoCTV) October 4, 2021

“No threat was associated to this and this is believed to be an isolated incident,” says a Twitter post from police. “The safety and security of staff and the public is paramount; as such traffic has been re-routed.”

Officers say the area has been evacuated and bridge is shut down both ways.

“Traffic is being rerouted to adjacent Ports of Entry of Windsor Detroit Tunnel and Blue Water Bridge,” states a news release from police.

The #AmbassadorBridge is now closed BOTH WAYS. Traffic is being rerouted to adjacent Ports of Entry of Windsor Detroit Tunnel & Blue Water Bridge. https://t.co/MtFpl51Zsa — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) October 4, 2021

The Windsor Police Service Explosive Disposal Unit is investigating.

An alert from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is also encouraging travellers to consider the following alternate ports of entry to cross the border.

The #AmbassadorBridge is presently closed. Traffic is being rerouted to adjacent POEs of Windsor Detroit Tunnel and Blue Water Bridge. #Windsor #PointEdward pic.twitter.com/lLMS14QqDe — Border Services SOR (@CanBorderSOR) October 4, 2021

Both regular travellers and commercial traffic can use the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel, but CBSA notes that there may be certain commercial traffic that can’t be accommodated.

“The CBSA recognizes border disruptions affect both travellers and industry and we are working to restore normal border operations at this port of entry as quickly as possible,” says a CBSA statement. “Thank you for your patience while we get operations back on track.”

Border wait times are available on the CBSA’s website.