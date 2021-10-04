WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police say the Ambassador Bridge has been shut down to U.S. traffic due to “possible explosives” in the area.

Police were called to the scene near the Ambassador Bridge and Windsor-Detroit border crossing on Monday morning.

Officers say the area has been evacuated and bridge is shut down for incoming U.S. traffic only.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

The Windsor Police Service Explosive Disposal Unit is investigating.