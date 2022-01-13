Possible delays in recycling pick-up due to COVID

Windsor, Ont. -

The Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority (EWSWA) is warning residents there may be delays in recycling collection due to staff shortages from COVID-19.

EWSWA said in a tweet issued Thursday that due to the highly transmissible nature of the Omicron variant there may be staff shortages which would lead to the delays.

In order to stay up to date on recycling collection EWSWA recommends downloading its free “Recycle Coach” app to be notified of any possible delays.