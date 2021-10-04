WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is notifying the public of a possible COVID-19 exposure at a Windsor restaurant.

WECHU an exposure was identified at Buffalo Wild Wings at 3100 Howard Avenue.

The identified dates of exposure are listed as:

Sept. 25 - 4 p.m. -12 a.m.

Sept. 26 - 12 - 8 p.m.

Sept. 27 - 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Sept. 28 - 8 a.m. - 5:45 p.m.

Sept. 29 - 4 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Anyone who visited the restaurant during these times is asked to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.

If symptoms develop the WECHU says to get tested immediately.

The WECHU lists public locations where a positive case of COVID-19 worked/visited/attended during their infectious period when it is determined there was a risk of public exposure or the WECHU is unable to contact everyone who may have been exposed.

Locations will be removed from the list after 14 days.