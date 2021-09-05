WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is informing the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure at a Windsor barber shop.

Babylon Barber Shop on Wyandotte Street has been added to the health unit’s list of potential public exposures.

WECHU asks anyone who visited the location on Aug. 27 to get tested immediately and monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure.

Locations are removed from the list after 14 days from the last exposure date.