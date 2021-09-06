WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting a possible COVID-19 exposure at a Kingsville camping event.

A possible COVID-19 exposure has been identified at “Camp Unknown” a music and camping event that took place the weekend of Aug. 27.

The WECHU is asking anyone who visited the event at 1948 Seacliff Drive between Friday Aug. 27 through Sunday, Aug. 29 to get tested immediately and monitor themselves for symptoms of the virus for 14 days from the exposure date.

Locations are removed from the health unit’s list after 14 days from the last exposure date.