Possible COVID-19 exposure at Provincial Chrysler
Windsor, Ont. -
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is notifying the public of a possible COVID-19 exposure at Provincial Chrysler.
The health unit added the Provincial Chrysler service department at 1001 Provincial Road in Windsor to its exposure list.
The date of exposure is Monday, Nov. 1 between 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
WECHU asks anyone who visited the location on the identified date to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure.
If symptoms develop, get tested immediately.