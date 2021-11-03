Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is notifying the public of a possible COVID-19 exposure at Provincial Chrysler.

The health unit added the Provincial Chrysler service department at 1001 Provincial Road in Windsor to its exposure list.

The date of exposure is Monday, Nov. 1 between 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

WECHU asks anyone who visited the location on the identified date to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure.

If symptoms develop, get tested immediately.