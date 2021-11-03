Possible COVID-19 exposure at Meadow Brook Church

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is notifying the public of a possible COVID-19 exposure at a local church.

The health unit added Meadow Brook Church at 219 Talbot Road East in Leamington to the list.

The date of exposure is Sunday, Oct. 24 for 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. services.

WECHU asks anyone who visited the location on the identified date to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure.

If symptoms develop, get tested immediately.