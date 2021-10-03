WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is alerting the public to a possible COVID-19 exposure at a Windsor grocery store.

A possible COVID-19 exposure has been identified at the Real Canadian Superstore’s meat department at 2430 Dougall Avenue on the following days:

Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sept. 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The WECHU is asking anyone who visited the store during the above dates and times to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure.

If symptoms develop the health unit says to get tested immediately.