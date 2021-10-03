Advertisement
Possible COVID-19 exposure at grocery store meat department: WECHU
CTVNewsWindsor.ca Published Sunday, October 3, 2021 12:40PM EDT
Windsor Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is alerting the public to a possible COVID-19 exposure at a Windsor grocery store.
A possible COVID-19 exposure has been identified at the Real Canadian Superstore’s meat department at 2430 Dougall Avenue on the following days:
- Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Sept. 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The WECHU is asking anyone who visited the store during the above dates and times to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure.
If symptoms develop the health unit says to get tested immediately.