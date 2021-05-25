WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has added a Belle River bank branch to its potential COVID-19 exposure list.

WECHU is warning of a possible COVID-19 exposure at the TD Bank at 380 Notre Dame Street.

The dates of possible exposure are:

May 12 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

May 13 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

May 14 from 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

May 17 from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

May 18 from 9 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

The health unit lists public locations where a positive case of COVID-19 attended during their infectious period when it is determined there is a risk of public exposure and the WECHU is unable to contact everyone who has been exposed.

Locations will be removed from the website after 14 days from date of exposure.