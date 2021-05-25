Advertisement
Possible COVID-19 exposure at bank in Belle River: WECHU
CTVNewsWindsor.ca Published Tuesday, May 25, 2021 4:59PM EDT
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has added a Belle River bank branch to its potential COVID-19 exposure list.
WECHU is warning of a possible COVID-19 exposure at the TD Bank at 380 Notre Dame Street.
The dates of possible exposure are:
- May 12 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- May 13 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- May 14 from 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.
- May 17 from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- May 18 from 9 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.
The health unit lists public locations where a positive case of COVID-19 attended during their infectious period when it is determined there is a risk of public exposure and the WECHU is unable to contact everyone who has been exposed.
Locations will be removed from the website after 14 days from date of exposure.