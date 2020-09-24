WINDSOR, ONT -- In his evening address to the nation, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's remarks came just a few hours after Gov. Gen. Julie Payette delivered the minority government’s speech from the throne in which the federal Liberals promised to keep financially supporting Canadians.

The prime minister took this opportunity to personally pitch his government’s economic and social response and rebuilding plan to Canadians.

Trudeau discussed a plan to support Canadians and businesses struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic including extending the Canada emergency wage subsidy.

The CEO of the Windsor-Essex Regional Chmaber of Commerce, Rakesh Naidu says the extension of the wage subsidy program is very welcomed.

“A lot of businesses will benefit from that because I know that many businesses are not getting to the stage of recovering and being in a position to sustainably to continue with their business. So this will come really as a much needed help.”

Trudeau also promising to form an action plan for women and the economy to better address their needs with a commitment to build a national child-care system to support working women.

Executive director of Windsor Family Homes, Angela Yakonich feels optimistic about the added support.

“Having a plan in place for women to be able to continue working if their positions are available and having some support from the federal government is very, very beneficial. It looks like the family unit in general, it is important that women are working.”