Portion of Walker Road closed following collision
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, May 29, 2019 7:23AM EDT
A section of Walker Road is closed Wednesday morning following a serious collision overnight.
Police closed Walker Road between Wyandotte St. East and Ottawa Street just after 3:30 a.m.
The nature of the injuries to those involved has not been released but the crash is being called serious.
Police have not said when the road will reopen.
We will have more information as it becomes available.