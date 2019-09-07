

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are in the early stages of an investigation after a pedestrian was struck Saturday morning.

Police have blocked of a small section of Tecumseh Road East at Lauzon Parkway where the pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

It happened about 10:30 a.m.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

In a Tweet, police say one lane is still open eastbound on Tecumseh.