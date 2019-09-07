Portion of Tecumseh blocked after pedestrian hit
A section of Tecumseh Road East has been blocked by Windsor police on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 following a collision involving a pedestrian. (Ricardo Veneza / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, September 7, 2019 11:50AM EDT
Windsor police are in the early stages of an investigation after a pedestrian was struck Saturday morning.
Police have blocked of a small section of Tecumseh Road East at Lauzon Parkway where the pedestrian hit by a vehicle.
It happened about 10:30 a.m.
The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.
In a Tweet, police say one lane is still open eastbound on Tecumseh.